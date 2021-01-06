Total Pain Care Team of the Week: West Lauderdale Soccer Seniors

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - West Lauderdale High School seniors from both the girls and boys team have been selected as WTOK’s Total Pain Care Team of the Week.

Seniors from both teams were honored Monday night prior to their matchups against Louisville High School in a special “Senior Night” ceremomy.

The Lady Knights honored four seniors while winning their matchup over Louisville 14-0. The Knights celebrated six seniors while shutting out the Wildcats 7-0.

