COVID-19 in Mississippi: Over 3,200 new cases reported Thursday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 3,255 new cases and 48 new deaths Wednesday.

The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 231,490 as of January 6.

So far, 5,061 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The number of tests administered in the state totals 1,730,435 as of December 19. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.

An estimated 154,669 people have recovered from the virus.

MSDH has a hotline open 24 hours, 7 days a week for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

