Advertisement

COVID-19 in Mississippi: Over 3,200 new cases reported Thursday

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 3,255 new cases and 48 new deaths Wednesday.
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 3,255 new cases and 48 new deaths Wednesday.(WDBJ7)
By WLBT Digital
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 12:28 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 3,255 new cases and 48 new deaths Wednesday.

The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 231,490 as of January 6.

So far, 5,061 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The number of tests administered in the state totals 1,730,435 as of December 19. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.

Click here for county by county numbers.

An estimated 154,669 people have recovered from the virus.

MSDH has a hotline open 24 hours, 7 days a week for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the...
Congress certifies Biden win after pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol
Mississippi launched a Most Wanted list Thursday in hopes that publicity would lead to their...
Mississippi announces ‘Most Wanted’ list
Daily Docket 3
Lauderdale County Arrest Report January 6, 2021
Peco Foods announced a repositioning that will close its Mississippi facilities in...
Peco Foods closing Philadelphia, Brooksville facilities
Marcus Dixon
Meridian murder suspect remains in jail without bond

Latest News

The coronavirus is deadlier than ever, and it continues to break records.
Pandemic peak? Deadly days, vaccine delays for virus
In a Thursday tweet, the Mississippi State Department of Health reported that its website was...
MSDH website down three hours due to ‘technical problems’
The virus is surging in virtually every state, with California particularly hard hit.
US registering highest deaths yet from the coronavirus
While two coronavirus vaccines continue to roll out across the US, two new variants of the...
There are new coronavirus strains: Can our vaccines stop them?