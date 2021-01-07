Gina Skelton achieves 900th career win

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WTOK) - During her 40 year career, Gina Skelton has compiled a laundry list of achievements.

The high school basketball coach has won four state titles at three different schools, including Forest, Quitman and Wayne County. She has also been named ‘Coach of the Year’ 19 times by various organizations across the Magnolia State.

On Tuesday night, Skelton added to her list of achievements by picking up her 900th career win. The milestone was achieved after Wayne County girls basketball defeated East Central 58-17.

Skelton said the achievement wouldn’t have been possible without the help she received along the way.

“This is year 40, so I’ve been doing it a long time,” Skelton said. “I’ve just been blessed with some great players, great young ladies and some of the best assistants anybody could ask for.”

Wayne County guard DaKyra Payton said Skelton is unlike any coach she’s ever had, always pushing her and her teammates to be better both on and off the court.

“She pushes us all the time whether it be in the classroom, in the community, on the court,” Payton said. “It’s good knowing that you have a coach who really, genuinely cares about you and wants the best for you.”

Having grown up in Wayne County playing basketball at Waynesboro Central High, Skelton said achieving win 900 in her hometown made the accomplishment even more special.

“I went away for about 19-20 years and then came back home,” Skelton said. “I wanted to be able to finish my career at home - at Wayne County, so being able to win 900 ball games here is really special.”

