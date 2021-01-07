Advertisement

Lauderdale County Arrest Report January 7, 2021

Daily Docket 6
Daily Docket 6(wtok)
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 9:59 AM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the...
Congress certifies Biden win after pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol
Mississippi launched a Most Wanted list Thursday in hopes that publicity would lead to their...
Mississippi announces ‘Most Wanted’ list
Daily Docket 3
Lauderdale County Arrest Report January 6, 2021
Peco Foods announced a repositioning that will close its Mississippi facilities in...
Peco Foods closing Philadelphia, Brooksville facilities
Marcus Dixon
Meridian murder suspect remains in jail without bond

Latest News

Loretta "Lolo" Allen Bennett and Eddie Gray Holt are charged with intent to distribute child...
Loretta “Lolo” Allen and Eddie Gray Holt arrested on child pornography charges
Mississippi launched a Most Wanted list Thursday in hopes that publicity would lead to their...
Mississippi announces ‘Most Wanted’ list
Daily Docket 3
Lauderdale County Arrest Report January 6, 2021
Ladarius Fowler, 20, arrested for murder, armed robbery
Arrest made in July robbery, homicide