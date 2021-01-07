Lauderdale County brothers lose everything in fire

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Two Lauderdale County brothers lost everything they own in a fire.

The first 911 call went out just after 2 p.m. Thursday. The small camper trailer was already destroyed by the the time firefighters arrived at the location on John C. Stennis Drive near Naval Air Station Meridian.

Crews from several local volunteer fire departments responded. Fortunately, no one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

