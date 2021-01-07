Locals react to chaos at U.S. Capitol

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A day that was focused on confirming the electoral college votes turned into a forced lockdown at the U.S State Capitol.

Local residents are weighing in with their reactions to the massive crowd that protested at the U.S. Capitol Wednesday.

“It was absolutely appalling; we hear now that four people were killed. That’s completely unacceptable,” Political science professor at Mississippi University for Women, Dr. Brian Anderson said.

One person was shot and killed by Capitol Police. Three others had medical emergencies.

The chaos caused stunned reactions from people all around the world.

“I think it was very terrifying. It was just so dramatic,” said Shaquille Butler.

Resident Tammy Ridgway Thompson agrees with Butler.

“What we stand for in America is the freedom of everyone. What happened yesterday was just a disgrace,” said Thompson.

The question is now, where do we go from here? Anderson says with President-elect Joe Biden taking the oath of office on January 20th, both sides of Congress need to talk about their values in moving ahead.

“We still had over a hundred members of Congress, including Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, vote to oppose the certification of the electoral college results. Does that mean they support the insurrection?” said Dr. Brian Anderson, political science professor at Mississippi University for Women.

Anderson says with Democrats having control over the executive and legislative branches, the party now has every right in deciding how to respond to the violent act.

“On the executive branch side, it is the question of ‘can the sitting President continue even for the 13 or so days left’?” Anderson said. “Is he fit for office? It seems clear to many that he absolutely is not.”

Invoking the 25th Amendment to remove the President from office is now sparking conversation. Some are wondering what does the amendment mean and how does it work?

“Which is within Section 4 of the 25th Amendment, where the president is deemed by others to be unfit for office. But the interesting thing about Section 4 is that determination has to come from within the White House and the top levels of the executive branch.” Anderson said, “So, it is Vice President Mike Pence with a majority of cabinet secretaries who have to vote in favor of invoking the Section 4 of the 25th Amendment.”

If the amendment is invoked, President Trump can respond, and it will go to the Senate to determine the outcome. Congress would have to vote with a super majority, which requires at least 67 senators and 290 house members in favor of permanently removing the president.

Anderson says he does not think Pence and the majority of the cabinet will invoke the 25th Amendment. He says it would take quick action and could divide the Republican Party.

