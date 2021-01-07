Loretta “Lolo” Allen and Eddie Gray Holt arrested on child pornography charges

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian police say Loretta “Lolo” Allen Bennett and Eddie Gray Holt have been arrested on child pornography charges.

Bennett and Holt are both charged with intent to distribute child pornography, possession of child pornography and receiving child pornography. Investigators say Bennett is also charged with hindering prosecution and rendering criminal assistance.

Both are well-known to the community. Bennett ran for Lauderdale County Dist. 2 supervisor in 2019. She was also fired from the city of Meridian after posting a controversial image on social media. She was also the vice-president for the Meridian NAACP chapter. She held that title briefly in 2019.

Holt ran for District 2 Justice Court Judge of Lauderdale County in 2011, but was originally disqualified for having a felony conviction. Holt appealed but was disqualified a second time. He also ran for the same position in 2015. Holt also made news last year when he raised concerns over a former Meridian councilman not living in the correct ward. Holt attempted to run for that same council seat, but didn’t meet the qualifications.

Meridian police say they also have warrants issued for two other suspects in this case.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.