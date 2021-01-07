Advertisement

Mississippi announces ‘Most Wanted’ list

By WTOK Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell has announced the launch of Mississippi’s Most Wanted list. It’s compiled by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation in conjunction with law enforcement agencies throughout the state.

The ten most wanted fugitives and the charges against them are listed here.

“It is my hope that with this list, Mississippians can help capture the fugitives labeled as Mississippi’s Most Wanted,” said Gov. Tate Reeves. “We can work together and make this great state safer.”

“The individuals on this list pose a very serious threat to our communities,” said Tindell. “We are asking for the public’s assistance in locating these individuals. It is our hope that Mississippi’s Most Wanted list will increase exposure and lead to the capture and arrest of these fugitives.”

Mississippi launched a Most Wanted list Thursday in hopes that publicity would lead to their capture.(Miss. Dept. of Public Safety)

If you have information about where the suspects are, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-8CRIMES (1-888-827-4637).

Callers may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment of the suspect.

