Mississippi Department of Health moves into next phase of COVID vaccinations

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The Mississippi Department of Health opened 18 drive-through sites in the state to give COVID-19 vaccinations to healthcare workers and those that work in healthcare facilities.

This is part of a phased approach plan in Mississippi which prioritizes vaccinations for those most at-risk, such as healthcare workers and those in long-term care facilities. Thursday, phase two of that plan went into effect, as residents in the state that are 75 years and older are now allowed to make appointments to receive their drive-through vaccinations.

”So hopefully once this gets going and they start slowing down on appointments with the 75 years old and older then they’ll open this up to first responders,” said Odie Barrett, the Director of the Lauderdale County Emergency Management Agency. “That’s your fire and police departments and then we’ll get that done before we get to the next phase.”

The drive-through vaccine is only available in Mississippi right now to those who are 75 years old and up or to those in the healthcare industry. You must schedule an appointment by calling 877-978-6463 or going to the website: covidvaccine.umc.edu.

