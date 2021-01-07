Mississippi schools chief: Ease mandates on some tests

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - The state superintendent of education says Mississippi high school students will take end-of-course exams and third-graders will take mandated reading assessments this spring.

But, Carey Wright told lawmakers that the state should waive the requirement that students pass those tests.

Routines have been disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic, and Wright says this needs to be “a year of grace” for schools.

Mississippi superintendent Dr. Carey Wright also recommends that schools and districts receive the same rating this year that they had for 2018/2019, the last academic year before the pandemic. (WMTV/Sanika Bhargaw)

The Mississippi Legislature or the governor could waive the passing requirement. Wright also recommends that schools and districts receive the same rating this year that they had for 2018/2019, the last academic year before the pandemic.