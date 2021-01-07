Advertisement

Mississippi schools chief: Ease mandates on some tests

Mississippi's state superintendent says this needs to be “a year of grace” for schools.
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 12:23 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - The state superintendent of education says Mississippi high school students will take end-of-course exams and third-graders will take mandated reading assessments this spring.

But, Carey Wright told lawmakers that the state should waive the requirement that students pass those tests.

Routines have been disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic, and Wright says this needs to be “a year of grace” for schools.

The Mississippi Legislature or the governor could waive the passing requirement. Wright also recommends that schools and districts receive the same rating this year that they had for 2018/2019, the last academic year before the pandemic.

