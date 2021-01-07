Monday rain could start as snow or ice for some of us

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Snow and ice are becoming increasingly possible for Sunday night and Monday morning. That does not mean everyone will get wintry precipitation.

Snow or Ice Could Lead Off Monday’s Rain - The Discussion

This wintry weather will arrive overnight Sunday and fall through early Monday morning. It will bring rain, but it may start in spots as snow, sleet, or even some freezing rain. What you get, if you get anything, is all about where you are. The latest forecast data indicates a layer of air 1,000-3,000 feet above the ground. Snow will fall into the warm layer and melt to form rain. Subfreezing air closer to the ground will cause refreezing. The question is how thick is the subfreezing layer. If it’s thicker, sleet will fall. If confined closer to the ground, we’ll get rain that freezes on contact. The question and the variable options associated with its answers are much more difficult than the answers themselves. Melting, freezing, and evaporation processes affect how deep cold and warm layers will be. These are microscale occurrences that are difficult to forecast until they’re happening.

However, it starts, it will change to rain. Precipitation can begin as early as midnight to 3 AM. For many, it’s rain. For some, especially along and north of I-20, there will be those icy or snowy spots. Expect a change to rain by 10 AM to noon Monday for most areas, if it isn’t already rain before then. Some northern areas may hold on to snow or ice until 1-3 PM - especially around Philadelphia and Louisville.

Accumulation is becoming possible, but any accumulation of ice or snow will be brief as it will wash away after changing to rain. Water on the ground may refreeze overnight Monday and cause some icing on roads and sidewalks on Tuesday morning.

The Short Version

Snow or ice is possible for some, but not all, of our area early Monday.

Rain will fall for the rest of the area.

Snow and ice will change to rain.

Refreezing is possible overnight Monday, so roads and bridges can be icy on Tuesday morning.

Accumulation is unlikely overall, but even if light accumulation occurs, rain will wash it away after the changeover.

Small scale features will dictate a lot of this forecast, and those small scale features are difficult to forecast at best.

This forecast can change! Check back for daily updates.

The Next 24 Hours

Tonight will be cloudy with occasional light drizzle. The low temperature will be near 37 degrees. Friday will be cloudy with occasional light drizzle, then some partial clearing will occur in the afternoon. The high temperature will be near 46 degrees.

