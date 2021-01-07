Advertisement

MSDH website down three hours due to ‘technical problems’

In a Thursday tweet, the Mississippi State Department of Health reported that its website was down due to “technical problems.” (Source: WLBT)(KNOE)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 2:57 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - In a Thursday tweet, the Mississippi State Department of Health reported that its website was down due to “technical problems.”

The news comes a day after the state began allowing those 75 and older to start scheduling appointments for the COVID-19 vaccination.

MSDH announced the site went down late Thursday morning. The site was down for at least three hours but was back up shortly before 3 p.m. but information on COVID-19 was updated only to Jan. 5.

It was unclear what the technical problems were, but department officials said they were “working to bring (the website) back online as quickly as possible.”

Officials with the agency were not immediately available for comment.

