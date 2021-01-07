MSDH website down three hours due to ‘technical problems’

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - In a Thursday tweet, the Mississippi State Department of Health reported that its website was down due to “technical problems.”

The MSDH website is currently down due to technical problems. We are working to bring it back online as quickly as possible. — MS Dept of Health (@msdh) January 7, 2021

The news comes a day after the state began allowing those 75 and older to start scheduling appointments for the COVID-19 vaccination.

MSDH announced the site went down late Thursday morning. The site was down for at least three hours but was back up shortly before 3 p.m. but information on COVID-19 was updated only to Jan. 5.

It was unclear what the technical problems were, but department officials said they were “working to bring (the website) back online as quickly as possible.”

Officials with the agency were not immediately available for comment.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.