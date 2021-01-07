Advertisement

MSU linebacker Erroll Thompson declares for NFL Draft

In 2017, Erroll Thompson led all SEC freshmen linebackers in tackles with 46
In 2017, Erroll Thompson led all SEC freshmen linebackers in tackles with 46(MSU Athletics)
By Ellie French
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 6:01 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - Erroll Thompson is calling it a career at Mississippi State.

The middle linebacker announced Tuesday night he will forgo his extra year of eligibility to enter the NFL Draft.

Thompson began his career with the Bulldogs in 2016. During his time in maroon and white, he played under three head coaches in Dan Mullen, Joe Moorhead and Mike Leach.

The Florence, Ala. native ends his time in Starkville with 312 total tackles, 22 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks and three interceptions.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the...
Congress certifies Biden win after pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol
Mississippi launched a Most Wanted list Thursday in hopes that publicity would lead to their...
Mississippi announces ‘Most Wanted’ list
Daily Docket 3
Lauderdale County Arrest Report January 6, 2021
Peco Foods announced a repositioning that will close its Mississippi facilities in...
Peco Foods closing Philadelphia, Brooksville facilities
Marcus Dixon
Meridian murder suspect remains in jail without bond

Latest News

Wayne County High School principal Bubba Hathorn gifts girls basketball coach Gina Skelton a...
Gina Skelton achieves 900th career win
Quitman Panthers athletics is back
Sports with Ellie Intro GFX
Sports 01/06
Sports 01/06