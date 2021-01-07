MSU linebacker Erroll Thompson declares for NFL Draft

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - Erroll Thompson is calling it a career at Mississippi State.

The middle linebacker announced Tuesday night he will forgo his extra year of eligibility to enter the NFL Draft.

Thompson began his career with the Bulldogs in 2016. During his time in maroon and white, he played under three head coaches in Dan Mullen, Joe Moorhead and Mike Leach.

The Florence, Ala. native ends his time in Starkville with 312 total tackles, 22 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks and three interceptions.

