PA program’s inaugural class arrives for orientation at MSU-Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - This week is orientation at MSU-Meridian for students of the first publicly funded Physician Assistant program in Mississippi.

“We pride ourselves as a land grant on being accessible to the students from the state of Mississippi and then also providing critical resources for our community, in this case healthcare,” said Terry Dale Cruse, the head of campus for MSU-Meridian. “But in addition to the students from the state of Mississippi, we have students from 6 other states across the nation, literally from coast to coast and so it’s exciting to see this come to fruition and to see these students arrive this week for their first week of classes.”

One of the PA students is from Colorado and she says it is exciting to be a part of an inaugural class.

“Not only is it a great opportunity and an honor to be here, but it’s awesome to be able to pave the way for the PA’s that are going to be coming in after me, and to help with the healthcare in Meridian itself,” said Meg Wade.

There are 20 students in the program.

“I’m really looking forward to the clinical rotations, when we’re actually able to -after some training and after some learning in the classroom- to go into the different facilitates and clinics and be able to offer that healthcare and to interact with patients and interact with the doctors and the nurses, and the other practitioners that are there,” said student Pam Vayda

Over 250 people from across the country applied for the 29-month PA program.

