Peco Foods closing Philadelphia, Brooksville facilities

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WTOK) - Peco Foods has announced it’s closing three Mississippi locations, a hatchery in Philadelphia and locations in Brooksville and Canton.

The company said it’s undergoing a repositioning as part of a strategic plan to align with changing customer needs and economic conditions. By streamlining operations, Peco said it can continue investing in its people and adjust to its customers’ current and future business needs.

The plan will bring more investment in the company’s West Point, Miss, facility and add operations in Sebastopol, Miss., and Pocahontas, Ark, which Peco said have the capability to expand product lines and meet rising demands for customer-driven, innovative foods.

Peco Foods announced it's closing three Mississippi facilities. (KAIT)

“By growing strategically, we can continue attracting and retaining the brightest in the industry and contributing to economic development across our footprint,” said Chief Executive Officer Mark Hickman. “We are thankful for the community support we’ve received over the years and look forward to impacting the region as a growing, thriving company employing thousands.”

“Since Peco’s beginnings as family-owned company 83 years ago, the industry has drastically shifted,” said Peco Foods Chief Operating Officer Bill Griffith. “By streamlining our operations, we can continue building a sustainable company that will support the families and communities of our team members and customers for years to come. The decisions announced today – each carefully considered – will position Peco strongly for future growth and industry leadership.”

The company said it will begin communicating with affected team members immediately with plans to finalize all changes by summer.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.