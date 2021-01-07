Quitman Panthers athletics is back

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The Quitman Panthers athletics programs were back in action Tuesday night after postponing all sports for 35 days to help prevent the spread of Covid-19.

During that stretch, the basketball teams missed ten games, but athletic director/head men’s basketball coach Chris Coleman was happy to report the Quitman athletic program had zero positive cases during that time.

With state championship goals in mind, star forward CJ Keyes said they are sad they missed a month of play but happy to be back on the court.

“It felt bad because I really wanted to play,” Keyes said. “We really missed out on some teams that we wanted to play. It felt good to come back and play last night.”

The Panthers are back in action Friday facing off against Florence in district play.

