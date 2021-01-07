Rain arrives overnight, then could something wintry happen soon?

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - We are tracking two weather makers that will affect us in the next five days. The first one arrives overnight and will bring rain through much of Thursday.

Rain In The Next 24 Hours

This evening will be cloudy but dry, and we will cool into the upper 40s through 10 PM. Rain will begin increasing after 2 AM. The low temperature will be near 42 degrees. Areas of heavy rain will slow the Thursday morning drive. The heavy rain will diminish between 8 AM and 10 AM, but occasional light rain will persist through Thursday evening. The high temperature will be near 51 degrees. Thursday will be a cold, raw day. Rainfall amounts will range from 0.25″ to 0.75″.

Friday, Saturday, and Sunday will be mainly cloudy and cold. Lows will be in the 20s and 30s. Highs will be in the 40s. Our next weather maker will arrive overnight Sunday. It will mean rain, and in spots, perhaps some brief, slushy snow.

To Snow, or Not To Snow?

Overall, snow is unlikely. It will be selective if it happens, and it is unlikely to accumulate. In fact, as the timing of arrival of this storm system shifts, the most likely scenario is this: rain increases, and where the depth of the atmosphere is cold enough, snowy spots develop. It may even be more likely that sleep will fall. It will likely be too warm for accumulation, and warming will gradually turn any snow to rain. Even if some snow accumulates on grassy surfaces, the cold rain will wash it away quickly. It’s worth emphasizing snow is not guaranteed, and if it happens it may not happen for everyone.

