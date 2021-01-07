Steady rain in the morning leads to on and off showers this afternoon

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Thursday! We look to see a steady rain this morning, which will make the roads a bit wet for our morning commute. You may want to leave some extra time to get to your destination this morning so you don’t feel rushed on the wet roads. Our Thursday will be wet, cold, and blustery. After the steady morning rain, showers will become more on and off in nature heading into the afternoon. Highs will only be in the upper-40s to low-50s.

Winds could occasionally gust up to 30 mph, and that will make it feel colder than it actual is. So make sure to have the rain gear, but you’ll also want to layer up today. Showers will come to an end during the overnight hours, and we look to be dry heading into the Friday morning hours. Friday will be dry, but it will still be cold and windy. Highs on Friday will only climb into the mid-40s under mostly cloudy skies, so not much in the way of sunshine to help us feel any warmer.

With temperatures dropping below freezing by Saturday morning, and remaining wet spots could get a bit icy. Not expecting widespread concerns, just make sure to drive carefully over spots on the road that appear wet if you have to drive during the morning hours. We’ll see a bit more sunshine on Saturday and it will be less windy, but highs still only climb into the upper-40s.

Temperatures drop below freezing again on Sunday morning, but I think most of the wet spots will have evaporated on Saturday due to the extra sunshine. Our next weather maker is set to move through late-Sunday night and into our day on Monday. It is still possible that there is a changeover to wintry precipitation before the disturbance finishes passing our area. There is still a lot of uncertainty as to how this will play out, so we’ll be keeping an eye on it for next several days. We’ll dry out and see lots of sunshine by Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs warming through the 50s on both days.

