Two Mississippians among arrests in D.C. Wednesday

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLBT) - At least two Mississippians were arrested for curfew violations in by Metro Police in Washington, D.C., Wednesday.

Records did not indicate a city for Ethan Bray and Toney Bray, or indicate their relationship. They were picked up in the 1400 block of New York Avenue, according to police reports.

Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser ordered a citywide curfew for the district from 6 p.m., Wednesday until 6 a.m., Thursday, according to the district’s website.

A police line moves to clear people from the front of a hotel who were violating curfew in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) (Carolyn Kaster | AP)

Chaos erupted at the Capitol Wednesday when a large pro-Trump group stormed the facility to interrupt the certification of the electoral vote from the 2020 Presidential election.

Hundreds of people were arrested. After the chaos settled, Congress resumed certifying the vote, which ultimately cemented Joe Biden as the next president of the United States.

The Metropolitan Police and D.C. Department of Corrections could not be reached for comment.

