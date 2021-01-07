Virtual MLK celebration planned at historic church
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 6:29 PM CST
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Many events that are typically held each year around the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday have been cancelled because of concerns about COVID-19.
However, a virtual celebration is planned for Sunday, Jan. 17, at 6:30 p.m. from Meridian’s historic First Union Missionary Baptist Church.
|The theme is “Keep Hope Alive: Moving from Chaos to Community”.
|Organizers say it will be a powerful and worshipful praise and celebration of God’s grace.
Watch the livestream here starting at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 17.
