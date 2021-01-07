Virtual MLK celebration planned at historic church

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Many events that are typically held each year around the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday have been cancelled because of concerns about COVID-19.

However, a virtual celebration is planned for Sunday, Jan. 17, at 6:30 p.m. from Meridian’s historic First Union Missionary Baptist Church.

The theme is “Keep Hope Alive: Moving from Chaos to Community”. Organizers say it will be a powerful and worshipful praise and celebration of God’s grace.

Watch the livestream here starting at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 17.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.