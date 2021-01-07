Advertisement

Waynesboro mill ‘complete loss’ after fire

The fire at the Scotch Plywood mill rendered the building a complete loss.
By Eddie Robertson
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 10:37 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - Emergency crews responded to a fire at a plant in Waynesboro Wednesday around 6 p.m. at the Scotch Plywood mill.

The Waynesboro Fire Department and volunteer fire departments worked for more than two hours to put out the flames.

Officials said the veneer mill is considered a complete loss.

No injuries were immediately reported. The fire is under investigation.

The Waynesboro Police Department, Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, and EMS crews from Wayne General Hospital also responded to the fire.

