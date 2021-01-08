Advertisement

Alabama making COVID-19 vaccines available to 75+, hotline clogged by call volume

Effective Jan. 18, the Alabama Department of Public Health will provide COVID-19 vaccinations...
Effective Jan. 18, the Alabama Department of Public Health will provide COVID-19 vaccinations by appointment for people 75 years or older, first responders, including law enforcement and firefighters, statewide.(WBRC)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 11:38 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTOK) - The Alabama Department of Public Health will provide COVID-19 vaccinations by appointment for people 75 years or older, first responders, including law enforcement and firefighters, statewide. It’s effective Monday, Jan. 18.

The ADPH issued a statement mid-afternoon Friday that, due to massive call volume, callers to the COVID-19 Vaccine Scheduling Hotline are encouraged to try their call again later if they get a busy signal.   The hotline has received over 338,000 calls within the first few hours of operation.  The agency said it’s rapidly adding staff to assist callers.

Appointments at locations throughout the state are made first come, first served. The addition of these groups is not a full expansion into the next phase of the vaccine rollout.

“I appreciate the swift work of ADPH to establish a system to efficiently provide our limited resources of vaccine to as many Alabamians as possible,” Gov. Kay Ivey said. “We have previously worked to provide vaccines to our health care workers who are on the front lines of the pandemic, and now, are diligently working to expand access to our seniors, law enforcement officers and various members of our first responders. It is critical for everyone to remain patient; demand is high, and supply is low. ADPH and their partners are working around-the-clock to assist as many people as they can.”

Alabama continues to vaccinate more than 326,000 health care workers and nursing home residents who are most at-risk of contracting COVID-19.
As the vaccine uptake for this category is satisfied, ADPH is now encouraging sites to vaccinate persons in the 75-plus age group and those in the law enforcement and firefighter vocations in order to prevent any loss of vaccine due to cold chain storage requirements.

“We recognize that demand for vaccine exceeds supply,” said State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris. “While there is still an insufficient amount of the vaccine supply, we want to maximize our resources to help protect Alabamians at high risk. County health departments are working with their local points of distribution to assess what their vaccination reach has been. Decisions about the next groups to vaccinate are made at the community level with community engagement. If the very high-risk population has been covered adequately, providers can then begin vaccinating people in the other priority groups.”

How to Schedule a Vaccination
Nearly 350,000 people in the state of Alabama would qualify for a vaccine at 75 years old and older. To schedule an appointment for the free COVID-19 vaccination at a county health department, individuals may call the ADPH toll-free phone number at 1-855-566-5333.
Telephone calls are answered from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. seven days a week.

Vaccination locations can be viewed at this link, https://go.usa.gov/xARKp and additional specific information, such as what to bring and what to wear, will be provided when appointments are made.

If wanting to be vaccinated at sites other than a county health department, such as a private provider, individuals should contact those sites directly. For information about COVID-19 vaccine, visit https://go.usa.gov/xARKE.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi launched a Most Wanted list Thursday in hopes that publicity would lead to their...
Mississippi announces ‘Most Wanted’ list
Melissa Hill
Suspect arrested in murder of Choctaw County pastor
Eddie Gray Holt, Loretta "Lolo" Bennett, Millian Deans
New details revealed in child pornography case
Loretta "Lolo" Allen Bennett and Eddie Gray Holt are charged with intent to distribute child...
Loretta “Lolo” Allen and Eddie Gray Holt arrested on child pornography charges
Lewis has been charged with arson, and the case will be presented to the next available grand...
Collinsville woman charged with arson

Latest News

FILE - In this Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016 file photo, Britain's Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth...
Queen Elizabeth II and husband receive COVID-19 vaccinations
President-elect Joe Biden announces his climate and energy nominees and appointees at The Queen...
With virus surging, Biden to speed release of COVID vaccines
To schedule an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine in Mississippi, call 1-877-978-6453, or log...
Seniors 65 and older could begin receiving vaccine the week of January 18
Gov. Tate Reeves said the state is working on its delivery of customer service to elderly...
Reeves comments on vaccine rollout
The new year won't begin as a happy one as the COVID-19 crisis deepens.
U.S. tops 4,000 daily deaths from coronavirus for 1st time