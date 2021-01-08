Advertisement

Alabama man among 4 who died at U.S. Capitol Wednesday

According to his family, Kevin Greeson, 55, of Athens, Ala., died of a heart attack during a...
According to his family, Kevin Greeson, 55, of Athens, Ala., died of a heart attack during a protest of election fraud at the U.S. Capitol Jan. 6, 2021.(Family of Kevin Greeson)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 6:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - A man from north Alabama was among the four people who died at the U.S. Capitol Wednesday.

According to our news partners at the Athens News Courier, 55-year-old Kevin Greeson of Athens, Ala., died during the protest.

D.C. Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee says Greeson died from medical issues. According to Greeson’s family, he suffered a heart attack.

Greeson’s family released a statement:
“Kevin was a wonderful father and husband who loved life. He loved to ride motorcycles, he loved his job and his coworkers, and he loved his dogs.

Kevin was an advocate of President Trump and attended the event Jan. 6, 2021, to show his support. He was excited to be there to experience this event- he was not there to participate in violence or rioting, nor did he condone such actions.

Kevin had a history of high blood pressure, and in the midst of the excitement, suffered a heart attack. Our family is devastated. We are thankful for all of the thoughts and prayers and appreciate privacy at this time as we grieve.”

