Suspect arrested in murder of Choctaw County pastor

By Brianna Bynum
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 5:18 PM CST
MELVIN, Ala. (WTOK) - UPDATE: Sheriff Scott Lolley has confirmed there has been an arrest made in connection to the murder of Tim Pearson.

18-year-old Melissa Hill turned herself in, and is being charged with both murder and attempted murder. Total bond has been set at $1,050,000. The investigation is still ongoing and there are no further details available at this time.

Melissa Hill
Melissa Hill(Choctaw Co. Sheriff's Department)

ORIGINAL STORY: The Melvin, Alabama community is mourning Pastor Tim Pearson who was shot and killed early Saturday morning.

Choctaw County Coroner Rocky Bumpers said foul play is suspected. A family member told Newscenter 11 that Pearson’s wife was also injured, but she is now in stable condition.

Pearson led the Mt. Mariah Baptist Church in Melvin for 14 years.

Deacon Cornelius Banks said Pearson was admired by the entire community.

“He’s like a drawing, he would draw you to him by what he believed in,” said Banks. “He would help me out a whole lot in the spiritual realm of things, he would strengthen me.”

