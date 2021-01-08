Advertisement

Collinsville woman charged with arson

Lewis has been charged with arson, and the case will be presented to the next available grand jury.(Staff)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 4:46 PM CST
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sherriff’s Department has charged 35-year-old Jordeanna Sh’ane Lewis with one count of arson.

Authorities received a 911 call around 5 p.m. Thursday for a car on fire on Hill Thompson Rd in Collinsville, according to Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun.

Calhoun said deputies investigated the scene and then called an arson investigator to do a second investigation.

The car belonged to a family member of Lewis, according to Calhoun.

Lewis’ bond has been set at $50,000, and this case will be presented to the next available grand jury.

