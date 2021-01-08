Advertisement

Crimenet 01_07_21

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department is trying to locate Joshua William Lopez.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 6:28 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department is trying to locate Joshua William Lopez.

Lopez is a 32-year-old White male who stands approximately 5′ 11′ and weighs 170 pounds.

He is wanted on a probation violation warrant out of the circuit court of Lauderdale County, where he was originally charged and convicted of possession of marijuana.

if you know where he can be found, call Crimestoppers at 855-485-8477.

