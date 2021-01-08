Advertisement

Friday is chilly with some morning drizzle

Futurecast - Friday Jan 8, 2021 at 12 PM
Futurecast - Friday Jan 8, 2021 at 12 PM(WTOK)
By Andrew Samet
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 7:50 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Friday! Temperatures are into the mid-to-upper-30s this morning under cloudy skies. There will be a few areas of drizzle this morning, but otherwise we look to be dry on our Friday. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies today with highs only in the mid-40s. Factoring in the wind, it will only feel like it’s in the mid-30s this afternoon. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies tonight with Saturday morning lows in the upper-20s.

Saturday will be the sunnier day of the weekend as we look to see partly cloudy skies. Despite the extra sunshine, it will still be quite chilly out there with highs in the mid-40s. Our next weather maker is set to move through late-Sunday night into the day on Monday. The precipitation may start out as either snow, sleet, or freezing rain for parts of our area. The farther north and west you go across our area, you’ll see a better chance of seeing some wintry precipitation. So places in Neshoba County has a better chance of seeing wintry precipitation than places in Choctaw County.

It is still too early to pinpoint how much the wintry precipitation will accumulate, if any does at all. Be sure to keep up to date with the latest forecast through the weekend. The wintry precipitation will likely changeover back to all rain by Monday afternoon, which will quickly melt away any snow/ice accumulations. We’ll dry out by Tuesday and temperatures will warm back to near 60 degrees by the middle part of next week.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi launched a Most Wanted list Thursday in hopes that publicity would lead to their...
Mississippi announces ‘Most Wanted’ list
Melissa Hill
Suspect arrested in murder of Choctaw County pastor
Eddie Gray Holt, Loretta "Lolo" Bennett, Millian Deans
New details revealed in child pornography case
Loretta "Lolo" Allen Bennett and Eddie Gray Holt are charged with intent to distribute child...
Loretta “Lolo” Allen and Eddie Gray Holt arrested on child pornography charges
Lewis has been charged with arson, and the case will be presented to the next available grand...
Collinsville woman charged with arson

Latest News

Not everyone is guaranteed to get snow or ice on Monday, but some of us will. Rain is likely...
Snow and ice possible Monday for some, but rain is likely for all
MDOT said it will have trucks and crews ready to respond to icy trouble spots Sunday and Monday.
MDOT preparing for potential wintry weather
Today's Weather - Andrew Samet - January 8th, 2021
Today's Weather - Andrew Samet - January 8th, 2021
Rain is likely on Monday, but it could start as snow or ice for some of us.
Monday rain could start as snow or ice for some of us