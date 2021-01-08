Friday is chilly with some morning drizzle

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Friday! Temperatures are into the mid-to-upper-30s this morning under cloudy skies. There will be a few areas of drizzle this morning, but otherwise we look to be dry on our Friday. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies today with highs only in the mid-40s. Factoring in the wind, it will only feel like it’s in the mid-30s this afternoon. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies tonight with Saturday morning lows in the upper-20s.

Saturday will be the sunnier day of the weekend as we look to see partly cloudy skies. Despite the extra sunshine, it will still be quite chilly out there with highs in the mid-40s. Our next weather maker is set to move through late-Sunday night into the day on Monday. The precipitation may start out as either snow, sleet, or freezing rain for parts of our area. The farther north and west you go across our area, you’ll see a better chance of seeing some wintry precipitation. So places in Neshoba County has a better chance of seeing wintry precipitation than places in Choctaw County.

It is still too early to pinpoint how much the wintry precipitation will accumulate, if any does at all. Be sure to keep up to date with the latest forecast through the weekend. The wintry precipitation will likely changeover back to all rain by Monday afternoon, which will quickly melt away any snow/ice accumulations. We’ll dry out by Tuesday and temperatures will warm back to near 60 degrees by the middle part of next week.

