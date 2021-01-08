Advertisement

Henry Douglas Jackson

Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 10:00 AM CST
A memorial service for Henry Douglas Jackson, the infant son of Jonathan and Jessica Jackson, will be held Saturday, January 16, 2021, at 2:00 P.M. with Bro. Howard Gaston officiating.

Baby Henry passed away Saturday, January 2, 2021, at his home. He was born November 30, 2020, in Meridian, Mississippi.

He is survived by his parents, Jonathan and Jessica; siblings; Allison, Maci, Joseph, and Nora; maternal grandparents, Doug and Catina Coody; and paternal grandparents, Kathryn and Kennith Skelton.

Visit bumpersfuneralhome.com to sign the online register and post condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler.

Bumpers Funeral Home

302 Vanity Fair Avenue

P.O. Box 705

Butler, Alabama 36904

PHONE: 205-459-2515

FAX: 205-459-4850

bumpersfuneralhome@tds.net

