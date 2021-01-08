A memorial service for Henry Douglas Jackson, the infant son of Jonathan and Jessica Jackson, will be held Saturday, January 16, 2021, at 2:00 P.M. with Bro. Howard Gaston officiating.

Baby Henry passed away Saturday, January 2, 2021, at his home. He was born November 30, 2020, in Meridian, Mississippi.

He is survived by his parents, Jonathan and Jessica; siblings; Allison, Maci, Joseph, and Nora; maternal grandparents, Doug and Catina Coody; and paternal grandparents, Kathryn and Kennith Skelton.

Visit bumpersfuneralhome.com to sign the online register and post condolences to the family.

