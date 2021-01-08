Inmate from EMCF dies at local hospital

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - An inmate from East Mississippi Correctional Facility died Thursday at 1:50 p.m. at a Meridian hospital.

Jerome Kelly, 56, was admitted to the hospital Dec. 15, 2020.

Kelly was serving a life sentence for homicide in Pearl River County. He was sentenced in March 1998.

The Mississippi Department of Corrections said no foul play is suspected. An autopsy will determine the official cause and manner of death.

