Inmate from EMCF dies at local hospital

Jerome Kelly, 56, was serving a life sentence for homicide in Pearl River County.
Jerome Kelly, 56, was serving a life sentence for homicide in Pearl River County.(Mississippi Dept. of Corrections)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 6:48 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - An inmate from East Mississippi Correctional Facility died Thursday at 1:50 p.m. at a Meridian hospital.

Jerome Kelly, 56, was admitted to the hospital Dec. 15, 2020.

Kelly was serving a life sentence for homicide in Pearl River County. He was sentenced in March 1998.

The Mississippi Department of Corrections said no foul play is suspected. An autopsy will determine the official cause and manner of death.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

