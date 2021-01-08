Advertisement

Lottery sales are booming in East Mississippi

By Tom Williams
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 9:28 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Hitting the jackpot by selling jackpots. David Haggard has been one of the top retailers ever since Mississippi started selling lottery tickets more than a year ago.

“We were looking at it as additional income for our stores and we are glad to have that. It allowed us to do more for our people, our employees,” Haggard said.

The Sunoco on N. Hills, Hampton Shell and the Sunoco in Toomsuba have been top spots for people with the itch to scratch.

Haggard operates all three stores. He said he has two methods of operation: Firstly, customer service. Secondly, his alter ego “David the Lottery Guy”.

Of course, “David the Lottery guy” is just an enthusiastic version of Haggard. He uses the persona to push sales through social media, but he really says it comes down to making people feel welcome.

“We have a whole counter for people to lean on and do their tickets. We have places for them to feel comfortable and enjoy the lottery without feeling rushed,” Haggard explained. “We have multiple registers and people that are fired up about waiting on them. We have good cashiers.”

Yvette Simpson works at one of Haggard’s other stores, but loves to buy her tickets at the Sunoco on North Hills.

“The $5 tickets are mostly what I play. I also play the dollar ones. I enjoy all of them and it’s a little hobby for me. It’s something that I like to do,” Simpson said.

She said if she won millions of dollars she wants to move and also help her family and friends.

“I think I would take care of everybody and settle everybody down,” Simpson said.

Haggard explains the lottery this way:

“Somebody said they didn’t understand who Steve Forbert was from Meridian, Mississippi, the hall of famer. He’s got a song that says ‘you cannot win if you do not play’”.

There will also be a new lottery ticket introduced in February that costs $20. It’ll be the most expensive scratch-off offered by the Mississippi Lottery to date.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi launched a Most Wanted list Thursday in hopes that publicity would lead to their...
Mississippi announces ‘Most Wanted’ list
Melissa Hill
Suspect arrested in murder of Choctaw County pastor
Eddie Gray Holt, Loretta "Lolo" Bennett, Millian Deans
New details revealed in child pornography case
Loretta "Lolo" Allen Bennett and Eddie Gray Holt are charged with intent to distribute child...
Loretta “Lolo” Allen and Eddie Gray Holt arrested on child pornography charges
Lewis has been charged with arson, and the case will be presented to the next available grand...
Collinsville woman charged with arson

Latest News

MSU-Meridian kicks off the Jumpstart Literacy project funded through Phil Hardin Foundation.
MSU-Meridian’s Jumpstart Literacy Project
Newton City Police are hitting the roads, making sure major roadways run as smoothly as possible.
Law enforcement gives safety tips in response to snow in south
Zeder Quinn celebrated her 100th birthday Saturday at Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church.
COVID-19 survivor celebrates 100th birthday
13-year-old Zikieria Virgil
Endangered/missing child alert issued for Jackson teenager
Capitol Hill security members work to protect the Senate chamber from rioters Wednesday.
Mississippi congressman and his predecessor share experience from inside U.S. Capitol riot