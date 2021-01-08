Lottery sales are booming in East Mississippi

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Hitting the jackpot by selling jackpots. David Haggard has been one of the top retailers ever since Mississippi started selling lottery tickets more than a year ago.

“We were looking at it as additional income for our stores and we are glad to have that. It allowed us to do more for our people, our employees,” Haggard said.

The Sunoco on N. Hills, Hampton Shell and the Sunoco in Toomsuba have been top spots for people with the itch to scratch.

Haggard operates all three stores. He said he has two methods of operation: Firstly, customer service. Secondly, his alter ego “David the Lottery Guy”.

Of course, “David the Lottery guy” is just an enthusiastic version of Haggard. He uses the persona to push sales through social media, but he really says it comes down to making people feel welcome.

“We have a whole counter for people to lean on and do their tickets. We have places for them to feel comfortable and enjoy the lottery without feeling rushed,” Haggard explained. “We have multiple registers and people that are fired up about waiting on them. We have good cashiers.”

Yvette Simpson works at one of Haggard’s other stores, but loves to buy her tickets at the Sunoco on North Hills.

“The $5 tickets are mostly what I play. I also play the dollar ones. I enjoy all of them and it’s a little hobby for me. It’s something that I like to do,” Simpson said.

She said if she won millions of dollars she wants to move and also help her family and friends.

“I think I would take care of everybody and settle everybody down,” Simpson said.

Haggard explains the lottery this way:

“Somebody said they didn’t understand who Steve Forbert was from Meridian, Mississippi, the hall of famer. He’s got a song that says ‘you cannot win if you do not play’”.

There will also be a new lottery ticket introduced in February that costs $20. It’ll be the most expensive scratch-off offered by the Mississippi Lottery to date.

