Advertisement

MDOT preparing for potential wintry weather

MDOT said it will have trucks and crews ready to respond to icy trouble spots Sunday and Monday.
MDOT said it will have trucks and crews ready to respond to icy trouble spots Sunday and Monday.(Mississippi Dept. of Transportation)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 2:33 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi Department of Transportation crews are getting ready to respond when needed for potential winter weather conditions Sunday and Monday as cold air and precipitation are forecast to move through the state.

“With a winter event, MDOT bases its response from information issued by the National Weather Service,” Melinda McGrath, P.E., MDOT executive director. “Crews in areas that could potentially be affected by winter weather will be monitoring local forecasts and riding the highways throughout the evening and into the early morning.”

MDOT is expecting a potential for snow and ice Sunday night north of the Natchez Trace corridor. Up to two inches of snow may be possible. Bridges and elevated surfaces may freeze.

MDOT Preparations
MDOT is preparing equipment by installing salt spreaders on trucks
Making sure all response vehicles are fueled and running properly
Crews are stocking salt, sand and asphalt slag piles
Crews will be riding the highways to treat problem areas as they are found

“Initially, we treat the roadway with salt as temperatures drop and icy conditions occur,” McGrath said. “Depending on the temperature drop and precipitation mix, we also combine the salt with slag for increased traction. Motorists should always slow down and drive carefully in winter weather conditions.”

MDOT Safe Driving Tips
Remember, ice will form on bridges and overpasses quicker than the road.
Slow down; should winter weather conditions become present, black ice can form.
Allow more space between the vehicles around you.
Brake early and gently to avoid skidding, and never slam on the brakes.
Avoid distractions, such as talking or texting on a cell phone.
Stay alert.

“MDOT will be monitoring the weather so the appropriate response efforts can be activated,” McGrath said. “The best thing you can do to stay safe is pay attention to local weather forecasts and advisories, and alerts from the Mississippi Highway Patrol and local law enforcement. Everyone should stay off the roads if they become unsafe for travel due to winter weather conditions.”

For more information and tips on how to prepare for winter weather conditions, visit GoMDOT.com/winter.

For real-time road conditions on Mississippi’s highways and bridges, visit MDOTtraffic.com and follow @MississippiDOT on Facebook and Twitter.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi launched a Most Wanted list Thursday in hopes that publicity would lead to their...
Mississippi announces ‘Most Wanted’ list
Melissa Hill
Suspect arrested in murder of Choctaw County pastor
Eddie Gray Holt, Loretta "Lolo" Bennett, Millian Deans
New details revealed in child pornography case
Loretta "Lolo" Allen Bennett and Eddie Gray Holt are charged with intent to distribute child...
Loretta “Lolo” Allen and Eddie Gray Holt arrested on child pornography charges
Lewis has been charged with arson, and the case will be presented to the next available grand...
Collinsville woman charged with arson

Latest News

Not everyone is guaranteed to get snow or ice on Monday, but some of us will. Rain is likely...
Snow and ice possible Monday for some, but rain is likely for all
Futurecast - Friday Jan 8, 2021 at 12 PM
Friday is chilly with some morning drizzle
Today's Weather - Andrew Samet - January 8th, 2021
Today's Weather - Andrew Samet - January 8th, 2021
Rain is likely on Monday, but it could start as snow or ice for some of us.
Monday rain could start as snow or ice for some of us