Mississippi All-Star Basketball Game rosters announced

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Association of Coaches released rosters for both the Mississippi/Alabama All-Star Basketball Game and North/South All-Star Basketball Game on Thursday.

Several area players, and a few area coaches, were chosen to partake in both of the annual competitions.

Here are the area athletes chosen to compete in the Mississippi/Alabama All-Star Game, which features some of the top senior boys and girls from both states: Meridian’s Arianna Patton (guard) Choctaw Central’s Meloney Thames (guard) Louisville’s Areyanna Hunter (guard) Quitman’s Chris Keys Jr. (forward)

Choctaw Central girls head coach Bill Smith was selected to coach the girls for Team Mississippi.

Here are the area athletes chosen to compete in the Mississippi North/South All-Star Game: Meridian guard Debreasha Powe - Classes 4-6A Girls South Team Quitman forward Dacia Bostic - Classes 4-6A Girls South Team Wayne County guard Kynijza Lampley - Classes 4-6A Girls South Team Choctaw Central guard Carly Keats - Classes 4-6A Girls North Team Choctaw Central forward Kyla Farmer - Classes 4-6A Girls North Team Neshoba Central guard/forward Hama’ya Fielder - Classes 4-6A Girls North Team Bay Springs guard/forward Alexus Nixon - Classes 1-3A Girls South Team Wayne County forward Lamont Lacey - Classes 4-6A Boys South Team West Lauderdale forward Parker Henry - Classes 4-6A Boys North Team Southeast Lauderdale guard Eli Walker - Classes 1-3A Boys South Team Enterprise guard Derryon Gray - Classes 1-3A Boys South Team Bay Springs guard Tremayne Wheaton - Classes 1-3A Boys South Team

Neshoba Central girls coach Jason Broom was selected as one of the coaches for the Classes 4-6A Girls North Team. Bay Springs boys coach Corey Mackey was chosen as one of the coaches for the Classes 1-3A Boys South Team.

The Mississippi/Alabama All-Star Games are scheduled for Friday, March 12 at the Dunn-Oliver Acadome in Montgomery, Ala. The North/South All-Star Games are set for Saturday, March 20 at the A.E. Wood Coliseum in Clinton.

