Mississippi All-Star Basketball Game rosters announced
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Association of Coaches released rosters for both the Mississippi/Alabama All-Star Basketball Game and North/South All-Star Basketball Game on Thursday.
Several area players, and a few area coaches, were chosen to partake in both of the annual competitions.
|Here are the area athletes chosen to compete in the Mississippi/Alabama All-Star Game, which features some of the top senior boys and girls from both states:
|Meridian’s Arianna Patton (guard)
|Choctaw Central’s Meloney Thames (guard)
|Louisville’s Areyanna Hunter (guard)
|Quitman’s Chris Keys Jr. (forward)
Choctaw Central girls head coach Bill Smith was selected to coach the girls for Team Mississippi.
|Here are the area athletes chosen to compete in the Mississippi North/South All-Star Game:
|Meridian guard Debreasha Powe - Classes 4-6A Girls South Team
|Quitman forward Dacia Bostic - Classes 4-6A Girls South Team
|Wayne County guard Kynijza Lampley - Classes 4-6A Girls South Team
|Choctaw Central guard Carly Keats - Classes 4-6A Girls North Team
|Choctaw Central forward Kyla Farmer - Classes 4-6A Girls North Team
|Neshoba Central guard/forward Hama’ya Fielder - Classes 4-6A Girls North Team
|Bay Springs guard/forward Alexus Nixon - Classes 1-3A Girls South Team
|Wayne County forward Lamont Lacey - Classes 4-6A Boys South Team
|West Lauderdale forward Parker Henry - Classes 4-6A Boys North Team
|Southeast Lauderdale guard Eli Walker - Classes 1-3A Boys South Team
|Enterprise guard Derryon Gray - Classes 1-3A Boys South Team
|Bay Springs guard Tremayne Wheaton - Classes 1-3A Boys South Team
Neshoba Central girls coach Jason Broom was selected as one of the coaches for the Classes 4-6A Girls North Team. Bay Springs boys coach Corey Mackey was chosen as one of the coaches for the Classes 1-3A Boys South Team.
The Mississippi/Alabama All-Star Games are scheduled for Friday, March 12 at the Dunn-Oliver Acadome in Montgomery, Ala. The North/South All-Star Games are set for Saturday, March 20 at the A.E. Wood Coliseum in Clinton.
For more information on the all-star games click here.
Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.