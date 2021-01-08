Advertisement

Mississippi All-Star Basketball Game rosters announced

WVSSAC makes modifications to winter sports guidelines
WVSSAC makes modifications to winter sports guidelines(AP Images)
By Ellie French
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 2:25 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Association of Coaches released rosters for both the Mississippi/Alabama All-Star Basketball Game and North/South All-Star Basketball Game on Thursday.

Several area players, and a few area coaches, were chosen to partake in both of the annual competitions.

Here are the area athletes chosen to compete in the Mississippi/Alabama All-Star Game, which features some of the top senior boys and girls from both states:
Meridian’s Arianna Patton (guard)
Choctaw Central’s Meloney Thames (guard)
Louisville’s Areyanna Hunter (guard)
Quitman’s Chris Keys Jr. (forward)

Choctaw Central girls head coach Bill Smith was selected to coach the girls for Team Mississippi.

Here are the area athletes chosen to compete in the Mississippi North/South All-Star Game:
Meridian guard Debreasha Powe - Classes 4-6A Girls South Team
Quitman forward Dacia Bostic - Classes 4-6A Girls South Team
Wayne County guard Kynijza Lampley - Classes 4-6A Girls South Team
Choctaw Central guard Carly Keats - Classes 4-6A Girls North Team
Choctaw Central forward Kyla Farmer - Classes 4-6A Girls North Team
Neshoba Central guard/forward Hama’ya Fielder - Classes 4-6A Girls North Team
Bay Springs guard/forward Alexus Nixon - Classes 1-3A Girls South Team
Wayne County forward Lamont Lacey - Classes 4-6A Boys South Team
West Lauderdale forward Parker Henry - Classes 4-6A Boys North Team
Southeast Lauderdale guard Eli Walker - Classes 1-3A Boys South Team
Enterprise guard Derryon Gray - Classes 1-3A Boys South Team
Bay Springs guard Tremayne Wheaton - Classes 1-3A Boys South Team

Neshoba Central girls coach Jason Broom was selected as one of the coaches for the Classes 4-6A Girls North Team. Bay Springs boys coach Corey Mackey was chosen as one of the coaches for the Classes 1-3A Boys South Team.

The Mississippi/Alabama All-Star Games are scheduled for Friday, March 12 at the Dunn-Oliver Acadome in Montgomery, Ala. The North/South All-Star Games are set for Saturday, March 20 at the A.E. Wood Coliseum in Clinton.

For more information on the all-star games click here.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi launched a Most Wanted list Thursday in hopes that publicity would lead to their...
Mississippi announces ‘Most Wanted’ list
Melissa Hill
Suspect arrested in murder of Choctaw County pastor
Eddie Gray Holt, Loretta "Lolo" Bennett, Millian Deans
New details revealed in child pornography case
Loretta "Lolo" Allen Bennett and Eddie Gray Holt are charged with intent to distribute child...
Loretta “Lolo” Allen and Eddie Gray Holt arrested on child pornography charges
Lewis has been charged with arson, and the case will be presented to the next available grand...
Collinsville woman charged with arson

Latest News

Choctaw Central head coach Bill Smith rallies the Lady Warriors together during a timeout
Choctaw Central girls’ basketball looks to carry on championship tradition
Sports 01/08
Sports with Ellie Intro GFX
Sports 01/08
Sports 01/08