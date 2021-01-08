Advertisement

Mississippi awarded $200M in fight against COVID-19

Mississippi’s healthcare system is getting a boost of support from the Centers for Disease Control to battle the coronavirus.(CDC)
By Sharie Nicole
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 11:15 AM CST
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi’s healthcare system is getting a boost of support from the Centers for Disease Control to battle the deadly coronavirus.

U.S. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced the award of almost $200 million to Mississippi from the CDC.

CDC Allocations to Mississippi
$171,302,324 will support testing, contact tracing, containment, and mitigation to monitor and suppress the spread of COVID-19.
Another $26,892,045 will support a range of COVID-19 vaccination activities in Mississippi, including distribution.

The money is drawn from the FY2021 appropriations bills and targeted pandemic relief package approved by Congress in late December.

