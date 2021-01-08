Memorial Services for Mr. Terry Lee Crosby will begin at 11:30 am Saturday, January 9, 2021 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home with Bro. Robert Hughes officiating. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements. Facial coverings are required to attend services.

Mr. Crosby, 54, of Meridian formerly of Denver, CO, passed away Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at his home.

Terry was an avid racecar fan and sports lover, he was particularly fond of the Colorado Avalanche Fan and Denver Broncos. Terry loved spending time playing golf but most of all, he loved to be with his family whom he dearly loved, especially his nephews and sister.

Terry is survived by his son, Kyle Crosby; mother, Nancy Sbei; sister Tracy Labelle (Alan); nephews, Justin Kentfield (Ashley), Kevin Kentfield (Karly), Darren Kentfield, and Zachary Labelle. Great-nephews, Kylar Kentfield, Karsen Kentfield, and Kamden Kentfield as well as a host of extended family members and friends.

Mr. Crosby is preceded in death by his father, Alberico Sbei; aunts Patricia Paine, Barbara Taylor, and Karen Miller; his grandparents Albert and Fern Claussen and Alice Crosby.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at robertbarhamffh.com.

