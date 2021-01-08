Graveside services for Ms. Mary Doris Little Wilson will be Saturday, January 9, 2021 at 11:00 at union United Methodist Church Cemetery in Dekalb, MS. Bro. Mike Sims will be officiating. Ms. Wilson, 99, died Tuesday January 5, 2021 at her residence in Dekalb, MS. Stephens Funeral Home has been entrusted with her care.

Dot was a good mother. She loved to ride the country roads of Kemper County with her niece, she enjoyed going to church and loved her cats and dogs. During WWII, she worked for the draft board and later worked keeping the books for Standard Oil Company.

She is survived by her son Bob Wilson; a grandson Ken Wilson; 2 nieces June and Joyce Aust; a nephew Jimmy Craig along with numerous great nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents Mary Ellen and Jim Little; her husband Willard Kline Wilson; a son Charles Edward Wilson; brothers Bryant Little, Charlie Little and Jimmy Gray Little and a sister Venie Little Craig.

Friends may sign the online register at www.stephensfunerals.com.