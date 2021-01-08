Advertisement

Neshoba prepared for snow

By Janae' Hancock
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 4:18 PM CST
PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - The City of Philadelphia is prepared for what could be a snowy start to next week.

Newscenter 11 spoke with Mayor James Young who says the city is ahead of the game.

Young says the street department is prepared to act on any weather the city may get. The department plans to place salt on the roads. Young also says the department will monitor the streets as the week continues.

“Normally during these times, especially if it gets icy, our crews are out very early in the morning.” Young said, “They are icing down depot hill and bridges that are within the city.”

Young asks drivers to still be careful.

“Drive carefully. Slow down. Early morning people who are going to work need to be aware that black ice is there that is slick. That you cannot see,” Young said.

Young encourages everyone to stay up to date with school schedules moving into Monday.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

