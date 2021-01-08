Peco Foods employees impacted in closing

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - Peco Foods announced Thursday it’s closing three Mississippi locations, including a hatchery and a live haul in Philadelphia.

The 83-year-old company says the strategic plan is to reposition for future growth and meet changing customer needs and economic conditions.

The company has employed seven thousand people throughout Alabama, Arkansas and Mississippi. The president of the Community Development Partnership, David Vowell, says only 30 or less workers will be affected in Philadelphia.

“...we’re going to work hard to help those employees....”

“Peco and us, we’re going to work hard to help those employees either find a job with Peco, or with other jobs in the area where they can stay with us,” Vowell said.

The company says this plan has always been a long-term goal. Repositioning will fully begin by this summer.

