Record number of COVID-19 cases reported in Mississippi

The vaccine is available to all Mississippians 75 years old and older, as well as frontline healthcare workers.
By WLBT Digital
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 11:01 AM CST
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi set a new record for daily COVID-19 cases Thursday. The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 3,255 new cases, the highest number of daily cases since the pandemic began in March.

Doctors say that when the number of cases rises, the number of hospitalizations rise as well. There are currently 1,369 COVID-19 patients in state hospitals. 337 of those patients are in the intensive care unit.

Health leaders were expecting a rise in the number of cases and deaths after the holidays.

Frontline health care workers were the first to receive the vaccine in the state. Earlier this week, State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs announced the vaccine is available to all Mississippians 75 years old and older.

An Appointment Is Required
Appointments are in very high demand. Sites near you may not have available appointments.

MSDH and UMMC are working to add vaccination additional sites.

Schedule your COVID-19 vaccination online or call (877) 978-6453.

To schedule online, click here.

A majority of the state remains under a mask mandate. All but four counties are not included in the executive order, which is expected to expire next Friday.

Health officials are still asking Mississippians to avoid social gatherings and to continue wearing masks.

