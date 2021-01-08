Reeves comments on vaccine rollout

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said Friday, while it’s great news that COVId-19 vaccines are rolling out across the country, the bad news is they aren’t getting distributed fast enough, at least in this state.

The governor says the state is working on plans to eliminate roadblocks but there are some problems.

Reeves noted that the state had around 78,000 doses that were marked by the federal government for long-term care facilities. State government was basically removed from that part of the process, direct delivery. The governor said only around 2% had been given and that worried him.

“I spent the week meeting with people in long term-care/nursing homes. At every one of their facilities they had dates scheduled for vaccinations. They complimented the professionalism and believe 100% of first doses will be done by the end of the month. Makes me feel much better,” Reeves said. “We’ve had around 30,000 doses out at hospitals that had not been reported administered. It’s hard to say whether that’s a delay in actually delivering the vaccine on their end, or a reporting error. I want more information and accountability there. That’s coming.”

Reeves said drive-through clinics have been a huge point of success. Mississippi will: Double the number of those vaccine sites. Double the number of days open. Max the possible number of appointments from 8,000 to 30,000 over the coming days.

The governor said the state is working on its delivery of customer service to elderly Mississippians who can’t rely on apps, social media and web access.

“We’re increasing call center capacity as we speak, so you can speak with a real person and get accurate information,” said Reeves. “If you want a vaccine, you should have quick, simple access. Government logistics should not stand in your way.”

You may make appointments by going to COVIDvaccine.umc.edu or by calling the COVID call center at 1-877-978-6453.

