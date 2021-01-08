Advertisement

Reeves to sign new flag bill Monday

Mississippi voters approved the new design during the November general election and lawmakers...
Mississippi voters approved the new design during the November general election and lawmakers took the final step this week to adopt the new design.(Source: AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 3:23 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves will sign the bill ratifying the newly adopted state flag in a ceremony Monday at 2:30 p.m. at the Two Mississippi Museums.

He will be joined by state leaders, Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann and House Speaker Philip Gunn for a flag-raising ceremony on the grounds of the Mississippi State Capitol.

The 2021 Mississippi Legislature this week approved the new design as its first priority. After the previous flag was retired by lawmakers in 2020, a commission settled on what was first called ‘the magnolia flag’ and then later renamed ‘the In God We Trust flag’.

The magnolia centered banner chosen Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020 by the Mississippi State Flag...
The magnolia centered banner chosen Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020 by the Mississippi State Flag Commission flies outside the Old State Capitol Museum in downtown Jackson, Miss. The nine member committee voted to recommend a design with the state flower. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)

Mississippi voters approved the new design during the November general election.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi launched a Most Wanted list Thursday in hopes that publicity would lead to their...
Mississippi announces ‘Most Wanted’ list
Melissa Hill
Suspect arrested in murder of Choctaw County pastor
Eddie Gray Holt, Loretta "Lolo" Bennett, Millian Deans
New details revealed in child pornography case
Loretta "Lolo" Allen Bennett and Eddie Gray Holt are charged with intent to distribute child...
Loretta “Lolo” Allen and Eddie Gray Holt arrested on child pornography charges
Lewis has been charged with arson, and the case will be presented to the next available grand...
Collinsville woman charged with arson

Latest News

MSU-Meridian kicks off the Jumpstart Literacy project funded through Phil Hardin Foundation.
MSU-Meridian’s Jumpstart Literacy Project
Newton City Police are hitting the roads, making sure major roadways run as smoothly as possible.
Law enforcement gives safety tips in response to snow in south
Zeder Quinn celebrated her 100th birthday Saturday at Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church.
COVID-19 survivor celebrates 100th birthday
13-year-old Zikieria Virgil
Endangered/missing child alert issued for Jackson teenager
Capitol Hill security members work to protect the Senate chamber from rioters Wednesday.
Mississippi congressman and his predecessor share experience from inside U.S. Capitol riot