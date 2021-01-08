Reeves to sign new flag bill Monday

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves will sign the bill ratifying the newly adopted state flag in a ceremony Monday at 2:30 p.m. at the Two Mississippi Museums.

He will be joined by state leaders, Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann and House Speaker Philip Gunn for a flag-raising ceremony on the grounds of the Mississippi State Capitol.

The 2021 Mississippi Legislature this week approved the new design as its first priority. After the previous flag was retired by lawmakers in 2020, a commission settled on what was first called ‘the magnolia flag’ and then later renamed ‘the In God We Trust flag’.

The magnolia centered banner chosen Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020 by the Mississippi State Flag Commission flies outside the Old State Capitol Museum in downtown Jackson, Miss. The nine member committee voted to recommend a design with the state flower. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) (Rogelio V. Solis | AP)

Mississippi voters approved the new design during the November general election.

