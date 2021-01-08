Scorpion Run set for Saturday at Bonita Lakes Park

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - One of this area’s top races will take place Saturday in Meridian with the fourth edition of the Great Scorpion Trail Run. Due to COVID concerns, there will be three separate start times for the events at Bonita Lakes Park. The 50K starts at 6:30 a.m., followed by the 25K at 7 a.m. and the 12.5K at 7:15 a.m.

In addition, the volunteers will wear masks and gloves. All participants are encouraged to wear masks and not run in groups. The race benefits the National Alopecia Areata Foundation.

