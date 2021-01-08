Snow and ice possible Monday for some, but rain is likely for all

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - As we get into the weekend, we’re watching closely a storm system expected to organize and intensify on Sunday and head our way. We’re watching that storm system because it will mean rain for us in East Mississippi and West Alabama. This storm system can also mean some snow and ice.

Snow Still Not A Guarantee

The snow and ice will not necessarily be for everyone, but new data on Friday indicate odds are increasing for our whole area to get a little something wintry on Monday morning. To be clear, increasing odds don’t guarantee it. This is one of the facets of Mississippi and Alabama weather.

Timing

So when will this happen? Precipitation will begin between 1 AM and 4 AM Monday. Along and north of I-20 are areas most probable to see some snow and ice. Areas well south of I-20 may see some slushy snow, but most of the precipitation will be rain. Any snow, sleet, or freezing rain will gradually change to rain, and by noon we will nearly all be in rain. Rain will fall through the afternoon and fade to an end from west to east between 3 PM and 6 PM.

Accumulation

Snow accumulation is unlikely for most areas. Well north of I-20, however, across Neshoba, Kemper, Winston, Noxubee, and northern Newton counties, some minor accumulation is possible. Up to 1-2″ of snow may fall, but the first half of that could melt. After the change to rain, any accumulation of snow will likely wash away.

Up to this much snow can fall - if snow falls at all in your area - but that doesn't necessarily mean this much snow will accumulate on the ground. Half of these amounts can melt before accumulation starts. (WTOK)

Travel Can Be Impacted

This will affect Monday travel! If you don’t have to travel, especially north of I-20, please stay where you are until Monday afternoon. Be aware that icy spots are also possible on Tuesday morning, especially on lightly-traveled roads, bridges, overpasses, and even sidewalks and handrails. Remember four-wheel drive helps you GO. It will not help you STOP, and stopping is the problem on snow and ice. Four-wheel drive slides as easily on ice as any other vehicle.

Small-scale physical processes will lead to changes, so expect some changes in this forecast. Further, some local variation is likely from this general forecast.

The Weekend Forecast

The weekend leading up will be mainly cloudy and cold. Saturday will start with mid-to-upper 20s and warm only into the mid-40s. Sunday will start with mid-20s and warm to the mid-to-upper 40s. Then Sunday night, especially after midnight, is when we expect the weather to turn sloppy.

