Trees of Christmas at Merrehope offers bonus shows

Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 2:39 PM CST
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - If you didn’t get a chance to take in the annual Trees of Christmas at Merrehope, there’s good news. After many requests to see the popular attraction, a bonus show has been set for Saturday, Jan. 9, between 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

It’s your chance to tour a pair of Meridian’s most historic homes; Merrehope, built in 1858, and the F.W. Williams House, built in 1896. Both homes are fully decked out with 36 decorated Christmas trees on display.

”But most of all people love trees of Christmas, Merrehope and the Williams House because they are our houses,” said Betty Lou Jones, President of the Meridian Restoration Society. “These houses belong to the citizens of this community and we can be proud of them and we can enjoy them. We can tell our friends and family about them and share them with our grandchildren. It’s a very special way to celebrate a very special season--Christmas.”

Tours offered at bargain price
$5.00 per person
All healthcare workers admitted free with an I.D.
