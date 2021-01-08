Updated phone number to call for a COVID-19 vaccination appointment

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

WTOK-TV would like to correct some information from one of our stories that aired yesterday concerning the Mississippi Department of Health and their next phase of COVID-19 vaccinations in the state for those who are 75 years of age and older. We gave out an incorrect phone number and regret the error.

Appointments are required for the drive-through vaccinations at any of the 18 locations throughout Mississippi and are also still available to those in the healthcare business as well as those citizens 75 years old and up.

You can make an appointment by calling 877-978-6453 or visit the website: covidvaccine.umc.edu.

