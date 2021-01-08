Winter weather roadway safety tips

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - With the first chance of impactful wintry precipitation for parts of our area, it’s important to keep some safety tips in mind if you have to head out on the roads.

“We don’t get weather like [snow and ice] very often, so obviously we don’t have the opportunity to drive in it, to get the experience driving in it, as much as people up north, so you have to expect delays,” said Sgt. Andy West with the Mississippi Highway Patrol. “But if you don’t have to travel, obviously stay off the roads. But if you do, we just ask that you slow down and be mindful that you need to give yourself more time to get where you’re going.”

Other tips to keep in mind include leaving extra space between you and the car in front of you and not accelerating or decelerating too quickly.

Mississippi Department of Transportation urges caution when driving in wintry weather conditions. (Mississippi Dept. of Transportation)

Use even more caution when driving over bridges and overpasses.

“The bridges and overpasses freeze first, and a lot of times, you know, the driver may not can see the ice,” Sgt. West said. “Doesn’t mean it’s not there, so just expect it to be there, and just take precautions before you put yourself in that position.”

Another tip is avoid making a turn too sharp or too fast if you can.

