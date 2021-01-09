Choctaw Central girls’ basketball looks to carry on championship tradition

CHOCTAW, Miss. (WTOK) - Choctaw Central girls’ basketball last won a state championship in 2018. Since then, the Lady Warriors have compiled an impressive 60-8 record while making deep postseason pushes.

Making the playoffs is step one for this year’s Choctaw Central girls, but it’s not the end goal.

“They (the players) know that if they come in here and make the high school team, expectations are always going to be high,” head coach Bill Smith said. “Of course our goal every year is to win a state tournament. That’s our goal this year and if we continue to progress and get better we might have a shot at that but it’s one game at a time.”

The Lady Warriors are midway through the season and currently hold a 9-3 record. They won their first district game on Tuesday and will look to keep the wins coming over opponents like Leake Central, Northeast Lauderdale and Louisville.

Three players in Carly Keats, Kyla Farmer and Meloney Thames were recently selected to compete in Mississippi all-star games. Thames, who was chosen to compete in the Mississippi/Alabama All-Star Game, said playing in the game is about more than representing herself.

“It’s an honor to be able to represent Choctaw Central,” Thames said. “I have to thank my coaches who helped train me, Coach Smith and my teammates who give me love and support, and of course my parents who push me to be the best I can be.”

Thames said the secret to the team’s success each year is simply the chemistry her and her teammates have.

“Every year we’re blessed with the best group of girls,” Thames said. “We started on the reservation at five years old, so really we’ve been playing with each other since we were little so we’re all very comfortable with each other.”

“They (the players) seem to get along really well with each other,” Coach Smith said. “They push each other in practice and do the things they’re supposed to do.”

