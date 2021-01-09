COVID-19 survivor celebrates 100th birthday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Family and friends celebrated a Meridian woman’s milestone of a lifetime.

Zeder Quinn celebrated her 100th birthday Saturday at Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church.

Family and friends honked their horns and spread love to Mrs. Quinn.

Quinn is a retired school teacher after 27 years as well as a COVID- 19 survivor.

Quinn said her secret of living a long life and fighting against the odds is reading the bible every day.

“The fact that she survived it at the age of 100 is a blessing. She always said that she is a strong believer in God. She makes it through by praying,” said grandson Fredrick Quinn.

“I’ve been reading God’s word since I was reading the bible from only a lamp at night. I am that I read the whole bible, but you go back to through it again. Every time you read it you find something new,” celebrating birthday Zeder Quinn.

Quinn has 4 children, 7 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, and 2 grandchildren.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.