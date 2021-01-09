Advertisement

COVID-19 survivor celebrates 100th birthday

Zeder Quinn celebrated her 100th birthday Saturday at Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church.
Zeder Quinn celebrated her 100th birthday Saturday at Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church.(WTOK)
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 4:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Family and friends celebrated a Meridian woman’s milestone of a lifetime.

Family and friends honked their horns and spread love to Mrs. Quinn.

Quinn is a retired school teacher after 27 years as well as a COVID- 19 survivor.

Quinn said her secret of living a long life and fighting against the odds is reading the bible every day.

“The fact that she survived it at the age of 100 is a blessing. She always said that she is a strong believer in God. She makes it through by praying,” said grandson Fredrick Quinn.

“I’ve been reading God’s word since I was reading the bible from only a lamp at night. I am that I read the whole bible, but you go back to through it again. Every time you read it you find something new,” celebrating birthday Zeder Quinn.

Quinn has 4 children, 7 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, and 2 grandchildren.

