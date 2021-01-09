Advertisement

Endangered/missing child alert issued for Jackson teenager

13-year-old Zikieria Virgil
13-year-old Zikieria Virgil(Mississippi Bureau of Investigation)
By WLBT Digital
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 2:29 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued an endangered/missing child alert for 13-year-old Zikeria Virgil of Jackson.

She is described as a black female, six feet and one inch tall, weighing 185 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Police said Zikeria was last seen Thursday, January 7, 2021, at 9:30 p.m. on Brookley Street. She was last seen wearing a pink Nike jacket, blue jeans, a black hair bonnet, and a Nike book bag.

A family member says Zikeria has a medical condition that may impair her judgment.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Zikeria Virgil, contact the Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234.

