Endangered/missing child alert issued for Jackson teenager
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 2:29 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued an endangered/missing child alert for 13-year-old Zikeria Virgil of Jackson.
She is described as a black female, six feet and one inch tall, weighing 185 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Police said Zikeria was last seen Thursday, January 7, 2021, at 9:30 p.m. on Brookley Street. She was last seen wearing a pink Nike jacket, blue jeans, a black hair bonnet, and a Nike book bag.
A family member says Zikeria has a medical condition that may impair her judgment.
If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Zikeria Virgil, contact the Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234.
