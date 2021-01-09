Law enforcement gives safety tips in response to snow in south

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Snow in the south is an unfamiliar sight during the winter. And law enforcement advises everyone to take precautions on the road.

The Newton City Police are hitting the roads, making sure major roadways run as smoothly as possible.

Assistant Chief Johnny Martin shares some tips when traveling in cold conditions.

He recommends testing your brakes, completing any errands on your to-do list ahead of time, and staying off cell-phones when driving.

Martin also said one of the biggest problems they have with any kind of wet weather are hydroplane incidents.

“When hydroplaning, a vehicle can come off the road. It can be very dangerous. I suggest to not go outside if they don’t have to. We understand if it’s an emergency. It is best to stay inside and be warm,” said Assistant Chief Johnny Martin.

Martin said make sure you prepare ahead of time before the weather hits.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.