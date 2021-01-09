Graveside services for Mr. Robert M. (Nate) McMullen will be held Sunday, January 10, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. at Mt. Gilead Cemetery, with Reverend Leon Ross officiating. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. McMullen, age 89, of Meridian, passed away Thursday, January 7, 2021 at Fisher House.

Robert served in the U.S. Airforce for 20 years and was a member of the Mt. Gilead Baptist Church.

Survivors include his children, Yvonne Parker (John), Wanda Turner (Rodney), Terry McMullen (Donnis), and Tim McMullen (Lori); grandchildren, Andrew Parker (Megan), Lacie Weatherholt (Erich), Amy Watt (Carlton), Holly Bedwell (Chris), Johnathon McMullen (Rachel), Matthew McMullen (Maranatha), Anna Stewart (Stephen), Stacey Davis (Matt), Megan Creel (David); 11 great grandchildren; brothers, Albert “Hack” McMullen (Janell), Jerry McMullen (Myrle); sister, Gloria Ann Lafferty (C.J.); and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Doris Ross McMullen; parents, Robert and Tressie McMullen; and brother Carrol Wayne “Bo” McMullen.

Pallbearers will be his grandsons.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at robertbarhamffh.com.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home 6300 Hwy 39 North Meridian, MS 39305 PH:601-693-8482 Fax:601-693-8721